The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Bank of Valletta has offered voluntary redundancy to members of staff, signalling its intention to cut costs. The newspaper also reports on the British MPs' vote on Saturday demanding that Boris Johnson delay Brexit while they further consider his EU divorce deal.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a gang member in a Sliema burglary is listed as one of Europe’s most wanted female fugitives.

Malta Today says one of the accused in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia told police, more than a year-and-a-half ago, the name of a middleman implicated in the murder.

Illum reports on ‘fights’ between the American University of Malta and Palumbo.

Il-Mument insists on the need for united and strong action in the face of climate change.

It-Torċa says that the quality of health in Malta is among the best in Europe.

Kullħadd says that Budget 2020 is continuing to spread wealth.