The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

All national newspapers on Tuesday lead with a report on the Budget for 2021, presented in Parliament on Monday.

Times of Malta says the extension of key COVID-19 economic measures such as the wage supplement and spending vouchers, as well as a rise in pensions, were the main highlights.

The Malta Independent says the Budget aims to take Malta through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

MaltaToday describes Robert Abela’s first Budget as a COVID-19 recovery jab.

L-Orizzont says the Budget presented is a social one.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the Budget does not think about the future.

In other stories, Times of Malta says the European Commission will start legal action against Cyprus and Malta on Tuesday over their controversial “golden passport” schemes.