The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Prime Minister’s reply to the Budget speech during which he promised to create new prosperity for Malta.

In another story, the newspaper reports about the results of an EY Attractiveness Survey which shows that the country’s attractiveness for business has reached an all-time low.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont also lead with Abela's reply quoting him saying that while people are left behind, the government will not stop fighting.

In-Nazzjon leads Opposition leader Bernard Grech's report of a press conference following the Prime Minister's reply to the Budget speech.