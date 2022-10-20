The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says a court heard on Wednesday that prison boss Robert Brincau had pointed a gun at an ambulance driver’s head and was recorded threatening him with the words “I’ll kill you and your family”.

In another story, it reports that Magistrate Nadine Lia has been forced off a court case instituted by Repubblika that challenged the police commissioner and the attorney general to take action against Pilatus Bank officials, in a ruling the NGO has described as historic.

Both The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with the court order forcibly removing Lia from the Pilatus Bank case.

L-Orizzont says enforcement action has been taken on an illegal scrapyard at Siġġiewi.