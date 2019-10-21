The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat shared a Europe adviser with France. He engaged former Italian minister Sandro Gozi in a move seen as

an attempt to strengthen his personal standing as a liberal European politician.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the British government's determination for Brexit to take place on October 31, despite requesting an extension from the EU.

The Malta Independent quotes PN General Secretary Clyde Puli saying the Opposition will vote against the Budget because it lacks a long-term plan.

l-orizzont leads with comments by Joseph Muscat that the GWU was right to insist on the principle of equal pay for equal work.

In-Nazzjon reports that a rifle round has gone missing from the AFM barracks in Luqa. It also says many are looking forward to Adrian Delia's Budget speech reply on Monday evening.