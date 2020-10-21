The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to an economist who says the European Commission’s action over Malta’s golden passport scheme damages the country’s reputation but also puts into question the sustainability of its economic model should the scheme be lost. In another story, the newspaper says Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Robert Abela for the spike in COVID-19, saying this was the result of political interference in the work of the health authorities.

The Malta Independent says that Malta’s attractiveness to foreign investors is declining with the country’s international reputation being part of the problem.

L-Orizzont says economists have positively welcomed the budget for 2021.

In-Nazzjon quotes Grech saying there cannot be a strong economy without a healthy people.