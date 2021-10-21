The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Planning Authority has approved the construction of a natural gas pipeline between Malta and Sicily designed to also transport hydrogen.

In another story, the newspaper says that former minister Konrad Mizzi has been given yet another summons to Parliament’s public accounts committee after rebuffing the first two and missing the third.

The Malta Independent quotes the Finance Minister saying that the government will not pay back the €50 million in overcharged utility bills.

L-Orizzont quotes the Finance Minister saying that he does not forsee any problems regarding the Budget from the European Commission.