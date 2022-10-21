Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss dominates newspaper headlines this Friday, with her face appearing on the front page of all local newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that Truss is to resign, with the Tory party vowing to have a new leader in place by next week.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a European Parliament vote which overwhelmingly backed expressions of concern about the “impunity” seemingly enjoyed by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his right-hand man Keith Schembri.

The Malta Independent leads with that EP resolution, writing that the resolution described reforms introduced after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder as “deficient”.

The newspaper also writes about the PN’s pre-budget document, reporting that it includes “over 340 proposals to improve quality of life”.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a warning by former MP and minister Evarist Bartolo about the rising human toll of irregular migration, which this year has taken more than 1,800 lives. Not enough is being done to stop it, the paper quotes Bartolo as saying.

The newspaper also gives front-page space to a court report from the case against three police constables accused of assaulting black people at random.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the PN’s pre-budget document, saying it provides for the “quality of life you deserve”. The newspaper also highlights the MEP vote that it says is another black mark for Prime Minister Robert Abela, “who continues to protect Joseph Muscat”.