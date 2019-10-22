The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story on the violent migrants’ riot at the Ħal Far open centre on Sunday night saying scores of migrants have been arrested after causing substantial damage to the centre. In another story, the newspaper quotes PN leader Adrian Delia in his reply to the 2020 Budget saying the government had failed to address Malta’s institutional, social and environmental challenges and once again fell short of ideas on how to identify new economic niches.

The Malta Independent says 300 people were involved in the riot with more than 100 of them being arrested.

L-Orizzont says 107 migrants have been arrested following the riot.

In-Nazzjon leads with Dr Delia’s reply to the Budget speech saying the government had lost all sense of balance.