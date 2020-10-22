The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with defence claims in court that Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma was coached to frame chief suspect Yorgen Fenech. It also reports that the head of the cash-for-passports scheme has started to look for a new job, in the week that the EU launched legal proceedings against Malta about the scheme.

The Malta Independent reports how the first batch of the flu vaccine imported by the government has been used up, and a second batch is arriving soon.

In-Nazzjon quotes the leader of the Nationalist Party saying Malta needs to find EU support to tackle the issue of migration.

L-orizzont quotes Sandro Chetcuti, president of the Malta Developers' Association describing the budget as the right medicine for current needs.