These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that private school San Andrea has opened an inquiry into claims of financial mismanagement made by a former assistant head who is no longer employed by the school.

The newspaper also reports a pledge made by Lands Minister Silvio Schembri that squatters at Fort Bingemma will be evicted, “eventually”.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to events at the Planning Authority, where the PA commission ruled on Friday that a controversial – and massive – apartment block in Nadur should be ‘drastically’ downsized before a decision is taken.

The newspaper also reports a call made by the General Workers’ Union to reduce the five-day working week to four, while keeping the overall 40-hour working week.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech saying people are “very worried” about cost of living increases.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court report in which the attorney general was censured by a court for refusing to hand over documents when asked, and another concerning another recusal request filed concerning magistrate Nadine Lia.

