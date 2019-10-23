The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a follow-up to the migrants’ riot at Ħal Far on Sunday saying that this was the result of chronic overcrowding and understaffing. In another story, the newspaper quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat calling on the Opposition not to fan the flames of racial tensions.

The Malta Independent says the alleged Ħal Far riot ringleaders have pleaded not guilty in court.

Malta Today says former veteran politician Francis Zammit Dimech is exploring the bid for PN general secretary.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s reply to the Opposition leader’s reaction to the Budget speech.

In-Nazzjon leads with statements made by the Opposition leader following the Prime Minister’s reply to his speech in Parliament.