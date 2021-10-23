These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report from court, where a couple was awarded €35,000 in compensation for having a court case over a rent dispute drag out for 21 years.

The newspaper also reports that sirens will ring out in Marsaxlokk next month as part of a tsunami preparedness drill.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to US actor and producer Alec Baldwin shooting a person dead while on a film set, in an accident caused by a loaded prop gun.

The newspaper also reports that the number of localities with community policing is to double within a year.

L-Orizzont writes that €1.8 billion have been invested in social mesaures and that as of Monday, homeless people will have the ability to set up an address which they can use to receive social benefits at.

The newspaper also highlights a Customs-led operation that led to the arrest of suspected car thieves in Canada.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech describing his role as that of “offering a vision for the country that we can bring about together”.

The newspaper also writes that Botswana and Mauritius have been taken off the FATF greylist, while Malta remains on it.