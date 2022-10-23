The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a story on plans for a redesigned Msida project that is set to include a piazza and a canal.

The newspaper also interviews former Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo who says Malta cannot keep appointing friends and family to public service positions.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that around 500 partial or full foot amputations are carried out in Malta every year as a result of diabetes.

Malta Today says that the Malta-Gozo tunnel project has been shelved.

Illum says 64.5% of respondents to a survey are worried about the extent of construction in Malta.

It-Torċa leads with a report on high temperatures in the Mediterranean.

Il-Mument says that in its proposals for the Budget, the Nationalist Party has come up with measures for the people’s quality of life to improve.

Kullħadd says an additional 12,100 people started owning their homes in two years.