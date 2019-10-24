The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says migrants living in Ħal Far, including teenagers as young as 14, have been left without food for days since a riot broke out at the open centre on Sunday night. In another story, the newspaper says a private home for the elderly in Santa Venera has taken drastic measures to segregate its residents after an outbreak of scabies

The Malta Independent says that a €250,000 cybersecurity scheme has been launched.

L-Orizzont says that a hate speech division is being set up within the police force on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon says that another group of 27 migrants have been charged in relation to the Ħal Far riots.