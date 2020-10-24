These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report of Joe Gasan’s testimony on Friday at an inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, writing that Gasan said that Yorgen Fenech had denied owning secret company 17 Black.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports that a Eurobarometer survey found that migration is Maltese people’s top concern.

The Malta Independent leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comments expressing scepticism about public inquiries. Abela said he was against the “concept” of them, the newspaper writes.

L-Orizzont writes that Malta ranks 9th across the EU in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000. The newspaper also writes that Robert Abela neither confirmed nor denied rumours that a reshuffle is imminent.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a speech PN MP Claudio Grech gave in which he said the party could transform the country’s economy. The newspaper also gives prominence to a report noting that two people aged under 50 are among COVID-19 patients in intensive care.