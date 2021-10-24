The following are the stories given prominence in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta and MaltaToday report that Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia, has asked the police to prosecute Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed murder plot middleman, for alleged perjury.

The Sunday Times of Malta also reports that plans are being drawn up for dealing with COVID-19 during a general election.

MaltaToday says the EU has been irked by Malta's ploy to reopen the bird trapping season.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Mayor of Valletta disagrees with proposals by the Valletta Cultural Agency on traffic in Valletta, focused on electric vehicles, viewing them as unsuitable for residents. The newspaper also reports that all of Gozo's mayors agree that the proposed metro should be extended to Gozo, but they are divided about having a tunnel for cars.

It-Torċa quotes the finance minister saying there are no plans to raise costs for motorists despite the introduction of a free bus service. It also reports on new pressure caused by COVID-19 in the UK.

KullĦadd says the speeches in parliament by Robert Abela and Bernard Grech in the budget debate brought out the differences between the leaders and their parties. It also says Maltese workers have the most days of leave in the EU.

il-Mument says businesses are urging the prime minister not to raise uncertainty over the date of a general election.

Illum says the chances of a general election being held this year have decreased.