The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta publishes a story on how prospective non-European workers say they have been promised their applications will be ‘fast-tracked’ if they pay thousands of euros.

Separately the newspaper also reports, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Monday’s Budget will show how the government has the public’s best interest at heart.

The Malta Independent leads its front with a report on how on Thursday, the PA board is set to discuss an application for 118 apartments in Żonqor.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday called for a budget that effectively addressed current challenges.

L-orizzont meanwhile prints comments by Abela, who on Sunday also spoke about the budget planned by the government for 2023, claiming it would be a 'fair' one for all.