The following are the main stories in Friday’s front pages.

Times of Malta says official EU data has revealed that nearly one in every three people over 65 in Malta is obese, making the country’s older generation among the heaviest in Europe. In another story, the newspaper quotes Opposition MP Karol Aquilina saying that a Russian-Israeli businessman facing fraud charges to the tune of millions in the US was granted the right to vote after filing a false declaration on the same day he bought a Maltese passport.

The Malta Independent says MEP David Casa has asked the European Commission to suspend Malta’s IIP scheme.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that more talent needs to be attracted to the public sector.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia says the government is responsible if Malta is placed on the black list because of its passport scheme.