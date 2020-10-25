The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how a Chinese negotiator implicated in the Panama Papers scandal introduced to Enemalta a company secretly funded by Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black as the “sole agent” of the Montenegro wind farm project.

The newspaper also reports that Robert Abela has confirmed he legally represented the brothers believed to have supplied the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, and is now looking into whether he should recuse himself from the decision on whether to pardon a suspect in return for naming them.

MaltaToday says the police have questioned Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja) over Security Service taps in which he advises Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma on phone recordings. The newspaper also quotes a doctor as saying lungs could take months to heal from COVID-19.

The Malta Independent says Clyde Caruana, who was co-opted as an MP last week, has said he will stay on as head of the prime minister's secretariat. The newspaper also quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying COVID-19 cases are expected to incease during the winter.

Il-Mument says there is expectation for Bernard Grech's address on Monday in reply to the budget speech.

It-Torċa says elderly people are enjoying a €618 increase per year.

Illum says former MEP Miriam Dalli is expected to be handed a super-ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle in November. Dalli was co-opted to parliament last week.