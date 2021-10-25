The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on MOnday.

Times of Malta reports that brand new electric buses bought by the Gozo ministry have remained unused for 18 months. The newspaper also reports that more than a quarter of reports made by the Ombudsman are ignored.

The Malta Independent leads with complaints by local councils that they were not consulted about plans for a metro.

In-Nazzjon leads with an appeal by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech for the people to forge their future together.

L-orizzont interviews a medical consultant who says that Malta is close to having a child cancer case every month.