The Budget 2023 dominates the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that pensioners and low-income people have benefited most from the budget, which is built around massive government spending to contain energy prices.

The Malta Independent's front pages features a big picture of Finance Minister Clyde Caruana with the Budget briefcase and the caption 'Weathering the storm'.

L-orizzont says this was a social budget which showed continuity. It also says the GWU has welcomed the budget as being social just and responsible in current circumstances.

But In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech as saying this was a cosmetic budget that failed to address the people's concerns.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that the chairman of the board of San Andrea School has resigned amid an investigation into suspected financial mismanagement.