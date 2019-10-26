These are the news items making headlines in Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta highlights results of EY’s annual Attractiveness Survey, which found that many foreign investors were happy with Malta but that trust in regulatory stability remained low.

The newspaper also reports that EpiPens, which are used to treat severe allergic reactions, are out of stock.

The Malta Independent also reports on the EY Attractiveness survey results, saying 77% of foreign investors believe Malta is attractive.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an interview with MP Alex Muscat and Opposition spokesman Justin Schembri, who were asked about Malta’s Individual Investor Program.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s warning, made during Friday’s EY event, that anti-foreigner rhetoric was anti-business.

The newspaper also quotes Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia, who told the paper that hate speech comments posted following a riot at the Ħal Far open centre showed “ignorance”.

In-Nazzjon gives front page prominence to PN leader Adrian Delia’s interview at the EY event, during which he warned that Malta needed to bolster its reputation if it was to attract foreign investors.

The newspaper also reports on Joseph Muscat’s claim that Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme is “the best” and writes that the Prime Minister is sticking by his former aide Kurt Farrugia, who is now in a lucrative role as head of Malta Enterprise.