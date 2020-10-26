The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

The front pages are dominated by the nomination of former Gozo bishop Mario Grech to become a cardinal.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how the parents of a young woman who was crushed to death by a truck in Naxxar four years ago and then buried in a plastic bag have started fresh legal proceedings claiming a breach of their own and their daughter’s human rights.

The newspaper also reports how COVID-19 has pushed down demand for milk, causing problems for herdsmen.

The Malta Independent reports how another two elderly men succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Bernard Grech will outline a vision of hope for Malta in his address in reply to the Budget on Monday evening.

l-orizzont gives prominence to a speech by the prime minister about how the government was more generous in a time of difficulty. It also recounts the story of a man who tested negative but is feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.