The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.
The front pages are dominated by the nomination of former Gozo bishop Mario Grech to become a cardinal.
In other stories, Times of Malta reports how the parents of a young woman who was crushed to death by a truck in Naxxar four years ago and then buried in a plastic bag have started fresh legal proceedings claiming a breach of their own and their daughter’s human rights.
The newspaper also reports how COVID-19 has pushed down demand for milk, causing problems for herdsmen.
The Malta Independent reports how another two elderly men succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.
In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Bernard Grech will outline a vision of hope for Malta in his address in reply to the Budget on Monday evening.
l-orizzont gives prominence to a speech by the prime minister about how the government was more generous in a time of difficulty. It also recounts the story of a man who tested negative but is feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us