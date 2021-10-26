The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday. The front pages are dominated by the prime minister's announcement that no general election will be held this year.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that a woman whose husband has been missing for several months and is believed to have set fire to their matrimonial home has won back access to the house.

The Malta Independent reports a BirdLife Malta press conference about air pollution over Grand Harbour having reached alarming levels.

In-Nazzjon says the PN will continue to insist on the whole truth being revealed about the Electrogas contract. Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi will not turn up for questioning by the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday and will only be available later this month.

L-orizzont says visiting hours in homes for the elderly are being extended.