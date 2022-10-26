The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is expecting a sharp drop in revenue from passport sales, according to Budget projections. It also reports the heartbreak of a woman who was made to wait 18 hours for her fiance to be identified after a fatal traffic accident.

The Malta Independent leads with the ministerial declaration of assets. It also reports that rule of law Repubblika will not object to any magistrate presiding its challenge for prosecution of Pilatus Bank officials, except Magistrate Nadine Lia.

L-orizzont focuses on Budget reactions, saying the general view is that the government struck the right balance between helping the people and protecting the economy.

In-Nazzjon says the roads minister has refused to say whether he went to the police over suspected corruption in the Marsa flyovers project.