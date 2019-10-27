The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a disturbing story about migrants having been mistreated in prison after their riot in Ħal Far almost a week ago. The prison authorities have denied the claim.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says no Planning Authority permit has been issued yet for the decommissioning and dismantling of the fuel tanks in the heart of Birzebbuġa. The newspaper also quotes Pierre Portelli, the former head of the PN media, saying that the party needs to learn from its past mistakes.

MaltaToday says the lawyer of Vince Muscat, one of the men accused of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, has renounced his brief. Dr Arthur Azzopardi said the decision pertained to his law partnership and he did not comment any further. The newspaper also says former Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg is eying posts at the Institute for Tourism Studies or Mater Dei Hospital.

It-Torċa says a board of professional people will study what causes loneliness among the elderly. It also features remarks by Prof Carmel Borg that segregation is bad for everyone.

Illum says Swieqi residents are 'terrified' because of mysterious marks appearing on their properties, fearing another wave of burglaries.

Il-Mument leads with a call by PN leader Adrian Delia for Maltese workers to be trained to achieve their full potential. The newspaper also lists people close to the prime minister who are being paid hundreds of thousands of euro.