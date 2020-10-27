The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how bars and clubs have been ordered to close for a month as part of COVID-19 restrictions. It also reports how the leader of the opposition slammed the 'virtual reality' budget on Monday.

The Malta Independent carries comments by the environment minister downplaying concerns about the planned incinerator in Maghtab.

L-orizzont says taxi drivers are asking the GWU to speak on their behalf and protect their interests.

In-Nazzjon prominently features highlights of the speech in parliament on Monday by PN leader Bernard Grech under the theme 'stronger together'.