The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that an EU tax is among suggestions the European Parliament is putting forward to address long-standing concerns over controversial citizenship schemes. In a second story, the paper reports that a third of ERA fines were issued for uprooted trees.

The Malta Independent says that a CABS report led to the confiscation of 145 wild finches while in a second story it reports that the majority of university students prefer open book and online examinations.

The MaltaToday quotes the MET office saying although there will be storms in Malta throughout the week, there will not be a need for a 'code red'. In a second story, the paper reports how Labour MPs refused to condemn former energy minister Konrad Mizzi for his reluctance to appear in front of the PAC.

In-Nazzjon says a new PN government would revise the COLA to ensure the elderly received double what they do today. In other stories, the paper also reports on the Labour MP's reluctance to condemn Konrad Mizzi and quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the prime minister continues to allow theft over utility bills while arguing against price hikes with EU colleagues.

L-Orizzont reports there are fresh plans related to the COVID-19 boosters that could include a fourth dose while in a second story is says in Romania a person dies of COVID-19 every five minutes.

L-orizzont says visiting hours in homes for the elderly are being extended.