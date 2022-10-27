The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta has slipped sharply in an international survey on exercise and healthy eating by the population.

It also reports that the Malta Tourism Authority overspent its Budget by €19m in 2021.

The Malta Independent says Malta Airport is to get € 12 million in tax credits to compensate for COVID-9 losses.

In-Nazzjon reports that the prime minister failed to turn up in parliament to answer questions on the ministerial declaration of assets. It also says that the government has cut €1.3 million from the Energy sufficiency support scheme for industry.

L-orizzont says the government is spending €70 million more on pensions. It also reports testimony by a police inspector who said a number of cars turned up on the coast to await the arrival of a group of migrants.