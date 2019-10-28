The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that NGOs have demanded an inquiry into reported mistreatment of migrants in prison following their arrest in the wake of the Ħal Far riots. The newspaper also says a decision by a lawyer representing one of the men accused of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder to relinquish his brief has raised eyebrows.

The Malta Independent reports that €815,000 were spent on 525 voters and their dependants so that they could be flown to Malta for the MEP elections.

L-orizzont leads with remarks by the prime minister that a debate is needed about rising the compulsory school age.

In-Nazzjon reports how residents of Senglea on Sunday protested against expansion plans by the American University of Malta.