The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is expected to bow out of politics within weeks. It also reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela said Tuesday that the government 'gave back' and took nothing from the people in the budget.

MaltaToday quotes the lawyer representing Caruana Galizia murder suspect Vince Muscat (Il-Koħħu) as saying it would be better for Robert Abela to recuse himself on whether his client should be granted a pardon. The Sunday Times revealed earlier this week how Abela was defence counsel for the alleged murder plot bomb-makers, who may be named should Muscat be given a pardon.

The Malta Independent leads with the fierce fire in the yard of the Wasteserv plant in Marsa early on Tuesday. It also reports that a hunters' association has called for laws to stop provocation and hate directed at hunters.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying on Tuesday that he was proud of the future being build by the Maltese.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying people are at the heart of PN policies.