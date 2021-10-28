The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the constitutional court has found that legal amendments intended to neutralise court judgments evicting band clubs from their premises were “a clear abuse of power”.

The Malta Independent says Malta has not submitted actionable reports to the European Public Prosecutor in five months. It also says Malta has fallen behind the European average in mammogram tests.

In-Nazzjon leads with an appeal by the leader of the opposition for Labour MPs not to continue to defend colleagues found to have committed wrongdoing.

l-orizzont speaks to the archpriest of St George's parish in Gozo about a church painting showing a migrant who was killed in a racist attack in Malta.