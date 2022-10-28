The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that according to the home affairs ministry, Public Service Commission rules dictating automatic suspension of anyone facing a police investigation for an alleged criminal offence do not apply to prison director Robert Brincau since he is a “public employee” and not a “public officer”.

Separately, the newspaper reports on the death of Miguel Borg, a 22-year-old man with cancer, who persevered through the disease to graduate from university.

The Malta Independent reports on claims by an NGO that the Libyan coastguard allegedly threatened to shoot down a plane in Malta's search-and-rescue area. The newspaper also reports on the proposed downsizing of the Mellieha Bay Hotel.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how the PN tabled a motion to amend the work-life-balance directive, while in a separate piece it refers to the party's call on the prime minister to "correct" his declaration of assets.

L-orizzont refers to comments by PL MEP Alex Agius Saliba on the need of a legal framework for the right to disconnect.