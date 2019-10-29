The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how tons of used white goods are stored illegally in Iklin as Wastserv struggles to find ways to export them. It also reports how a witness claimed on Monday that he was offered a large sum of money not to testify against government official Neville Gafa' in the Libyan medical visas case.

The Malta Independent says 40 NGOs have said that paying for sex should become a crime.

L-orizzont leads with an interview with the Director of Prisons, who suggests the time has come to consider building a new facility.

In-Nazzjon says the government has not explained a number of deaths at the prisons in the past few months.