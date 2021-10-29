These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with comments from the artist behind a church painting honouring murdered migrant Lassana CisseSouleymane, who has been left stunned and angry by the hateful and cruel social media comments in reaction to his work.

The newspaper also reports that Robert Abela has condemned a Labour TV presenter for his “unacceptable” comments identifying a journalist as part of an “establishment working against the government”.

The Malta Independent reports that the country will have over 360 public electric-car charging points by the end of the year.

On its front page, L-Orizzont meanwhile reports that 90 per cent of recommendations by the Auditor General have been implemented by the public service.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who on Thursday called for an end to impunity when he met NGO Repubblika activists outside of the Floriana Police headquarters.