These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news from court that a member of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra has pleaded guilty to sexual harassment.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a KPMG study which found a significant mismatch between the median household income and the median price of property: households making the median income can only afford 76% of the price of the median property.

The Malta Independent also focuses on those two news stories, although it reverses their order, with the property price study getting top billing and the court report concerning the MPO member filling a secondary column on its front page.

L-Orizzont writes that the recovery of Malta’s tourism sector continues unabated, with numbers now at 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a ministerial press conference in which minister Clifton Grima focused on the importance of education. Children “are not just tomorrow’s generation”, the newspaper quotes him as saying.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN critique of the 2023 budget, which it said did not address issues of child poverty. The newspaper also gives prominence to the PN’s newest MP, Albert Buttigieg, who won a casual election to replace a seat vacated by the late Robert Arrigo.