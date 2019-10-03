The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Nearly all the newspapers carry the news about Helena Dalli's confirmation hearing as EU commissioner on their front page.

In other stories:

Times of Malta reports that the growth of the property sector is slowing down, according to a report by the Malta Developers' Association.

On the same subject, The Malta Independent quotes the MDA saying housing is becoming less affordable, while l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying the property sector is sustainable.

l-orizzont also reports that outgoing Gozo Bishop Mario Grech is to assume an important role at the Vatican at the head of the Bishops' Synod.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Adrian Delia at Freshers' Week that young people build the society of tomorrow. It also reports that Bishop Mario Grech will no longer be heading the Diocese of Gozo.