These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri has filed a court case claiming his rights were breached when a court issued an order to freeze all assets belonging to him, his family and his business associates.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports that the Nationalist Party will choose its leader tonight, with the race between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech now in its last day.

The Malta Independent leads with a closer look at the PN election and its final day, asking readers ‘Adrian Delia or Bernard Grech?’.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis saying “I cannot say Peter Grech did not do his duty as attorney general”. Grech resigned last month.

L-Orizzont leads with a proposal announced by the General Workers’ Union to compensate home workers, with the union keen to see such work regulated.

The newspaper also writes that health inspectors have carried out more than 60,000 COVID-related inspections and that 202 babies have been born thanks to In Vitro Fertilisation treatment since it was introduced at Mater Dei Hospital in 2015.

In-Nazzjon writes that Saturday is the last day for PN members to vote in the party’s leadership race.

The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to a farmers’ protest to block a road from being built over arable land in Dingli, news of three COVID-19 deaths on Friday and a PN accusation that the Labour government has kept farmers waiting for 19 months for aid.