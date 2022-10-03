The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told a protest in Valletta the Labour government had uglified, dirtied and sold Malta as a result of its corruption.

Separately it also reports claims by project supervisors who are responsible for ensuring construction sites are operated safely, that they risk being prosecuted or blacklisted by employers if they report dangerous practices.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also report on the PN protest.

The Malta Independent meanwhile carries a front-page report on how the cost of a deal drawn up by the local tourism authorities and the Manchester United football club remains under wraps.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said people remained at the centre of the PL's politics.

Separately, the newspaper quotes Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia urging MPs to keep their parliament addresses short.