The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, MaltaToday and In-Nazzjon lead with the doctors' union call on Tuesday for the government to ditch Steward Healthcare and cut its losses.

Times of Malta also reports that the police have homed in on unlicensed bouncers in Paceville after a young man was left unconscious in an attack.

The Malta Independent says that according to EU data, domestic power tariffs in Malta are the fourth lowest in Europe.

MaltaToday says a bouncer has been charged with the violent assault on a Polish man who was left unconscious in Paceville.

L-orizzont reports that trade unions are concerned about the possibility of compulsory school age being extended. It also reports that migrants allegedly involved in a violent protest at Safi on Monday have been denied bail.