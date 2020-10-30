The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that court cases in Malta take between double and eight times as long to be concluded as the average in the EU, according to a new European report.

The newspaper also reports how an OPM official was the fourth person to go on a trip to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech, the suspected mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The Malta Independent interviews cardinal-elect Mario Grech and also reports the government has yet to comment on the Las Vegas trip.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN leader's comments on development and the environment and also reports that Malta registered three COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday.

L-orizzont reports on a new Air Malta scheme that ensures flights will still be operated even with only few seats booked. It also notes that October was the deadliest month as the highest number of COVID-19 deaths have been detected.