These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with an interview with Jaiteh Lamin, who was left for dead by the side of a road last month and is now recovering from a fractured spine.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a protest held in Valletta on Friday night in which activists protested against police inaction against former energy minister and current MP Konrad Mizzi.

The Malta Independent leads with news of that protest, writing that activists complained that police had failed to act despite having had proof of Mizzi’s corruption for years.

The newspaper also leads with a call by the Children’s Commissioner to resolve an ongoing dispute between the government and teachers’ union MUT, which is leaving many children without a teacher.

L-Orizzont writes that 85% of Maltese want tougher rules to force a change in mentality about climate change. The newspaper also reports with prominence a court story concerning a man who discovered that his daughter was not biologically his 33 years after she was born.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying, in a NET TV interview, that the PN wants a party that makes people’s wishes come true.