The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says a major developer who now heads the all-powerful construction lobby started paying Joseph Muscat “a few months” after he stepped down as Prime Minister in 2020.

In another story, the newspaper says that directors of two auto dealerships have been taken in for questioning by financial crime investigators as police mull pressing charges over the suspected tampering of mileage gauges on imported Japanese cars.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says environmentalists have spoken up and accused developers of doing whatever they want because they have control over the policies being passed.

Malta Today speaks to the Marsascala car bomb widow who wants to know who killed her husband.

Illum quotes the Transport Minister saying he wants to once again start seeing police officers on Malta’s roads.

It-Torċa leads with a survey it has conducted showing strong public trust in the Prime Minister.

Il-Mument quotes the president of the banking union saying that the country needs a sustainable long-term vision.