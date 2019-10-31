These are the main stories featured in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the American University of Malta's struggles to hit its student targets. The university's student population is a fifth of the promised number after its third year of operation.

In another story, the Times of Malta reports on a planned reform of nightclub bouncers' licence requirements.

The Malta Independent says not a single nursing section in Malta is working at full complement, according to the nurses' union.

The newspaper also reports how a 'peadophile mother' who fled to Malta with abused children has been arrested in Spain.

L-Orizzont main story is about plans to upgrade the Corradino prison. Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia is touring various countries to analyse different prison models.

In-Nazzjon reports on how UĦM Voice of the Workers is insisting that professionals employed with Steward Health Care should be employed by the government.