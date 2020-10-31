These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the MFSA’s CEO, Joseph Cuschieri, and lead lawyer, Edwina Licari, have suspended themselves pending an investigation into a trip to Las Vegas they took with casino owner and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

In another lead story, the newspaper reports that just 15 per cent of catering establishments will be able to sell alcohol throughout November due to COVID-19 rules, catching out many restaurants.

The Malta Independent also lead with news of the MFSA suspensions.

The newspaper also reports that the number of active COVID-19 cases went down for the first time since October 2 on Friday, and gives front-page prominence to the former attorney general’s testimony in a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

L-Orizzont leads with news of about a girl in foster care who went missing together with her biological mother, saying that the mother used a fake passport and the girl has been traced to Germany.

In-Nazzjon splashes photos of the MFSA’s Cuschieri and Licari and leads with a Nationalist Party call for Robert Abela to “assume responsibility” for the matter, having defended Cuschieri on public TV.