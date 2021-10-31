The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma have drawn their legal daggers on each other as the trial of the businessman charged with complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder looms.

In another story, the newspaper says several schools in Malta have urged parents to stop their children from watching the violent Netflix series Squid Game as students as young as five have been noticed playing the non deadly version of the game.

Malta Today also leads with a story on Melvin Theuma saying he has hit back at Yorgen Fenech with a criminal compliant.

The Malta Indepenent on Sunday speaks to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri who does not exclude the possibility of the proposed metro network being expanded to also reach Gozo.

Illum says that an additional 23,000 passengers have been using public transport daily between April and September.

It-Torċa focuses on a story of a baby who has been taken off ventilators.

Il-Mument leads with the Nationalist Party reiterating its promise of refunding families the monies they were overcharged in their water and electricity bills.