The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how the emergency measures introduced to beef up security at the St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly after the disappearance of a resident in June has so far cost more than €1.1 million.

Separately the newspaper also reports that the government will collect around €25 million in extra taxes next year, as workers and employers pay additional income tax and national insurance on the weekly €9.90 in cost of living adjustment (COLA).

The Malta Independent leads its front page with an article on a 'co-option conundrum' created by the election of Albert Buttigieg into parliament.

Separately it also reports on how the future of Ħondoq Bay is set to be decided on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech on how the party always puts people at its centre. It also publishes a curtain raiser about the Opposition's reaction to the government, which will take centre stage in parliament on Monday (today).

L-orizzont leads its front page with an article on a €60million investment in the culture sector. The newspaper also carries a photo of a tragedy in Seoul that saw 153 people crushed to death during Halloween celebrations.