These are the main stories featured in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a judge's decision to revoke an inquiry into the hospitals' deal. Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti said the magistrate misinterpreted the law when she ruled over the level of evidence needed for her to uphold the request for a magisterial inquiry.

The Malta Independent reports that the government has issued a call for applications for the role of State Advocate.

L-Orizzont's main story deals with plans announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for a national Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a press conference by Opposition leader Adrian Delia, in which he spoke of the need to foster a caring society.