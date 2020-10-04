The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers

The Sunday Times of Malta says a controversial deal that would give special status to foreign military in Malta has been shelved after the US defence secretary Mark Esper rejected a watered-down proposal this week. On its front page, the newspaper also reports that Bernard Grech, a newcomer to the political scene, was on Saturday night elected leader of the Nationalist Party by a significant majority.

It-Torċa says there is an increased risk of poverty for 102 families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with Grech’s election as new PN leader.

Malta Today says two-thirds of the PN’s paid-up members chose Grech in a hard-fought bid to restore a party divided by infighting.

Illum says Adrian Delia has promised his support to Grech, the PN’s ninth leader.

Kullħadd says the rebels within the Nationalist Party have won.

Il-Mument quotes Grech saying he wants to make the PN a strong party once again.